Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.