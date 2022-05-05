Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROL opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

