Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in DISH Network by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

