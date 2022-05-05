Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 1,110 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.