Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

