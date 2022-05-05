Westpac Banking Corp Has $544,000 Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in H&R Block by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

