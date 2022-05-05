Westpac Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 72,108 Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Nextdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000.

KIND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 8.80.

Shares of NYSE KIND opened at 4.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 5.55. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 4.36 and a 1-year high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 59.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

