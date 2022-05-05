Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Nextdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of KIND stock opened at 4.70 on Thursday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.36 and a 12-month high of 18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 5.55.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 59.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 8.80.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

