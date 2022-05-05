Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

