AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,258 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.