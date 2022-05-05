Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UHAL opened at $562.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $648.22. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $523.94 and a 12-month high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

