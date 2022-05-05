Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.