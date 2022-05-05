Westpac Banking Corp Buys Shares of 6,431 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.