Westpac Banking Corp Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83,797 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after buying an additional 130,319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

