Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $630.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $937.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,054.64.

Shares of SHOP opened at $485.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $603.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1,029.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 12-month low of $411.17 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

