Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 20,429 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,429 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCE opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

