Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,728,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,601 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 743,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

