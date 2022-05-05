Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 196.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 134,197 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

AFRM stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.