Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.30.

NYSE MLM opened at $377.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.06 and a 200 day moving average of $395.29. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.69 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

