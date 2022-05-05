Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $577,000 Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,799 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 38.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 15.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE:MDC opened at $40.37 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

