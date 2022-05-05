Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

