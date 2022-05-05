Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $222.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.69. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

