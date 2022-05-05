Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII opened at $222.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

