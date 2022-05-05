Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,174 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $12,951,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $11,458,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.96.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

