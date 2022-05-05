Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,737,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.96.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

