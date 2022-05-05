38,246 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 848,206 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,738,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SOFI stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

