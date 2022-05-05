38,246 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener bought 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 over the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

