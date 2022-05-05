Westpac Banking Corp Has $609,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

