Westpac Banking Corp Has $609,000 Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.