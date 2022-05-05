Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Zillow Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,216,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $164,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

