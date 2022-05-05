Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.32. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

