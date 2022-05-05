Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 1,897 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of ATUS opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Altice USA (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.