Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,436 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

