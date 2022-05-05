Westpac Banking Corp Invests $1.02 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in APA during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.39.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

