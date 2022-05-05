Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $70,813,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,459,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,611,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 888,651 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of XRX opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -29.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 783,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,346,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

