Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.06 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,712,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.