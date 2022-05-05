Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.53 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ALLETE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ALLETE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.