Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.09 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,812 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.32 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

