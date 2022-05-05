Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Progyny worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,532.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

