Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,753 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

Shares of FDS opened at $399.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.55 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

