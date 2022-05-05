Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 883 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth $1,201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

