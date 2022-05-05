Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

BATS NUSC opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

