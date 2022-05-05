iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $154.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.07. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $148.05 and a 52 week high of $176.59.

