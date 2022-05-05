Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 378,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,257,000 after buying an additional 108,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 206,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.41.

AIMC opened at $41.51 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

