Soditic Asset Management LLP Has $15.17 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Soditic Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.8% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

