WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in WestRock by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in WestRock by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 59,867 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

