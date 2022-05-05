Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,331,246.91 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $1,331,246.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,491,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,306,745.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $1,202,957.42.

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,376,420.64.

On Friday, April 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,106,942.04.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,014,140.72.

On Monday, April 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,373,976.58.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 48,898 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $711,465.90.

On Monday, April 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 20,911 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $292,335.78.

On Friday, April 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $819,578.63.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $245,621.27.

PARR opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $978.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.26. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

