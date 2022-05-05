Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 18,924 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,924 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 25.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 659,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 378,700 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 65.1% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 600,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 236,544 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

SB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

