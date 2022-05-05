Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $1,675,800.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,068,225.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 470.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

