TFI International Inc. Buys 14,460 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) insider TFI International Inc. acquired 14,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$102.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,483,568.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,483,568.53.

TFI International Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, TFI International Inc. purchased 3,045 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$104.64 per share, with a total value of C$318,628.80.

TFII opened at C$109.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$128.99. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$99.47 and a 52-week high of C$148.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.33.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

